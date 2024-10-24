News & Insights

Xenon Pharmaceuticals remains a top pick into 2025 at JPMorgan

October 24, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

JPMorgan analyst Tessa Romero says Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) remains a top pick heading into 2025. The firm came away from a call with management earlier this month with a better sense of the pace of patient enrollment in the Phase 3 X-TOLE2 and X-TOLE3 trials, the statistical analysis plan and expectations for the topline data disclosure for X-TOLE2 anticipated in the second half of 2025. The analyst has reason to believe the stock will start to work again moving towards 2025. It expects 2025 will be a pivotal year for the company with X-TOLE2 data anticipated for azetukalner in focal onset seizures. If positive, the data “could unlock the path to product approval” and send shares towards the $60 level, contends JPMorgan.

