Xenon Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) said it is preparing to submit a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter of 2026 for azetukalner, its investigational anti-seizure medicine, after reporting positive Phase 3 data in focal onset seizures during the first quarter.

On the company’s first-quarter 2026earnings call President and Chief Executive Officer Ian Mortimer said the results from the Phase 3 X-TOLE2 study “exceeded our expectations” and reinforced Xenon’s plans to move toward commercialization. Mortimer said the company’s base-case assumption is a standard FDA review period followed by Drug Enforcement Administration scheduling, which would put a potential launch “at the end of 2027 or early 2028.”

Azetukalner, also referred to as AZK, is a Kv7 potassium channel opener being developed for epilepsy and depression. Xenon is also studying the drug in primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, major depressive disorder and bipolar depression.

Phase 3 epilepsy data drive NDA plans

Mortimer said the X-TOLE2 study in focal onset seizures demonstrated, to the company’s knowledge, “the highest placebo-adjusted median percent change in monthly focal seizure frequency ever seen in a pivotal FOS study.” The company presented the data as a late-breaking oral presentation at the American Academy of Neurology annual meeting.

Dr. Chris Kenney, Xenon’s chief medical officer, said the study met its primary endpoint in both the 25 mg and 15 mg azetukalner dose groups compared with placebo. He said the median percent reduction in monthly focal seizure frequency was 53.2% for 25 mg, 34.5% for 15 mg and 10.4% for placebo.

Kenney said patients in X-TOLE2 were highly treatment-resistant at baseline, with a median of 13 seizures per month, a median of five prior anti-seizure medicines and more than half using three concomitant anti-seizure medications. He added that about 60% were either taking cenobamate or had previously tried and discontinued it.

Xenon executives also highlighted long-term open-label extension data from the earlier X-TOLE program. Kenney said patients treated for at least 48 months had a 91% reduction in monthly seizure frequency. He said nearly 40% of those patients were seizure-free for at least 12 months, and one in four were seizure-free for at least two years.

Kenney said the safety profile remained consistent across X-TOLE and X-TOLE2, with the most common treatment-emergent adverse events in the azetukalner groups including dizziness, somnolence, headache and fatigue. He said the company has more than 800 patient-years of safety and exposure data.

Commercial preparations advance ahead of potential launch

Chief Commercial Officer Darren Cline said physicians at AAN and other forums have shown strong interest in azetukalner’s profile, including its novel mechanism, once-daily dosing, expected effective starting dose, no titration and no dose adjustments with other anti-seizure medicines.

Cline said Xenon believes azetukalner has the potential to become “the preferred branded ASM for general neurologists,” citing feedback that ease-of-use attributes could make it more practical in community neurology settings. He said launch readiness remains a key company priority, with Xenon expanding field-based capabilities, adding medical science liaisons and initiating discussions with payers.

The company also discussed how azetukalner may compare with cenobamate, sold as XCOPRI, though executives emphasized the limitations of cross-trial comparisons. Mortimer said Xenon’s focal onset seizure studies involved a more refractory patient population, while Kenney said longer-term seizure freedom is the more meaningful measure for clinicians and patients.

Depression and pain programs remain on track

Xenon is continuing to enroll three Phase 3 depression studies: X-NOVA2 and X-NOVA3 in major depressive disorder and X-CEED in bipolar depression. Mortimer said top-line results from X-NOVA2 are expected in the first half of 2027.

Kenney said depression remains an area of unmet need and that azetukalner’s Kv7 mechanism, potential rapid onset and possible benefits on anhedonia are key elements of the company’s rationale for development in major depressive disorder and bipolar depression.

The company also highlighted progress in earlier-stage pain programs. Mortimer said Xenon expects to complete first-in-human studies later this year for XEN1701, targeting NaV1.7, and XEN1120, targeting Kv7, with the intent to advance both into Phase 2 proof-of-concept studies in pain.

In response to analyst questions, Mortimer said Xenon feels it can safely dose XEN1701 and achieve the therapeutic index needed to test the mechanism in Phase 2. He said the company is considering acute pain models such as bunionectomy or abdominoplasty but has not finalized the study designs.

Xenon also continues to advance a NaV1.1 program in Dravet syndrome, with investigational new drug-enabling studies ongoing. Mortimer said the company sees an opportunity for an oral small molecule that could potentiate the remaining functional NaV1.1 channel in patients with Dravet syndrome.

Financing boosts cash runway into 2029

Chief Financial Officer Tucker Kelly said Xenon ended the first quarter with $1.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, compared with $586 million at the end of 2025. The increase followed a $747.5 million public financing completed after the X-TOLE2 results.

Kelly said the company’s cash position is expected to fund operations into 2029 based on current operating plans. He said the balance sheet positions Xenon to support a potential U.S. launch of azetukalner, multiple registrational programs and continued development of its early-stage pipeline.

Mortimer said Xenon does not plan to build commercial infrastructure outside the United States. He said the company is conducting clinical development designed to meet global regulatory requirements, including steps to support Japan through the incorporation of Japanese sites and patients in X-TOLE3, and would look to potential partners for ex-U.S. markets at the appropriate time.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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