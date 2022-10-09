Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) insiders sold US$9.2m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Many Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman of the Board, Simon Pimstone, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$6.8m worth of shares at a price of US$39.15 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$36.69. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 9.40k shares for US$236k. But insiders sold 256.85k shares worth US$9.2m. In total, Xenon Pharmaceuticals insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals. In total, insiders dumped US$6.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Xenon Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares, worth about US$8.4m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Xenon Pharmaceuticals that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

