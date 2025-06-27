Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Added to Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes in Annual Reconstitution

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has been added to the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, effective June 27, 2025.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has announced its inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes as of June 27, 2025, as part of the annual reconstitution. The Russell 3000® Index tracks the performance of the largest 3,000 U.S. stocks by market capitalization, while the Russell 2000® Index focuses on the smallest 2,000 companies within that group. This inclusion highlights Xenon's status as a small-cap company and is significant for investment managers and institutional investors, as approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are indexed to Russell U.S. indexes. Xenon, dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics for neurological conditions, is advancing treatments such as Azetukalner, a selective Kv7 potassium channel opener, targeting high unmet medical needs like epilepsy and depression.

Potential Positives

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has been added to the prestigious Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, enhancing its visibility in the market.

Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index can attract more institutional investors and index fund investments, potentially increasing stock liquidity and value.

The Russell U.S. Indexes manage approximately $10.6 trillion in assets, indicating significant market recognition for Xenon Pharmaceuticals through this inclusion.

Potential Negatives

Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index may indicate that the company is perceived as a smaller, less stable investment compared to companies in larger indices, potentially affecting investor perception.



The reliance on indices for investment may expose Xenon Pharmaceuticals to volatility based on broader market trends that are out of their control.



Without additional information on their financial health or product pipeline, the press release does not provide a clear context for the company's recent performance or outlook, which could raise concerns among investors.

FAQ

What is the significance of Xenon Pharmaceuticals being added to the Russell 3000® Index?

Xenon Pharmaceuticals' inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index enhances its visibility to investors and indicates strong market performance.

When did Xenon Pharmaceuticals join the Russell 2000® Index?

Xenon Pharmaceuticals became part of the Russell 2000® Index on June 27, 2025, during the annual reconstitution.

What does the Russell 2000® Index represent?

The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the 2,000 smallest companies within the broader Russell 3000® Index.

How are Russell U.S. Indexes used by investors?

Investment managers use Russell U.S. Indexes as benchmarks for investment strategies and to create index funds, managing approximately $10.6 trillion in assets.

What is Xenon Pharmaceuticals focused on?

Xenon Pharmaceuticals specializes in developing therapeutics for neurological conditions, including treatments for epilepsy and depression.

$XENE insiders have traded $XENE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XENE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IAN MORTIMER (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $2,213,996 .

. STEVEN GANNON sold 3 shares for an estimated $91

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $XENE stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XENE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

