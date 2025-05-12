XENON PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $XENE Reports Quarterly Earnings

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS ($XENE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.83 per share, beating estimates of -$0.93 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $7,500,000, beating estimates of $1,129,282 by $6,370,718.

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $XENE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XENE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IAN MORTIMER (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $2,213,996 .

. SHERRY AULIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,709 shares for an estimated $770,911 .

. GARY PATOU has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,891 shares for an estimated $200,946.

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of XENON PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

