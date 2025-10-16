Xenon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Tucker Kelly As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) announced Thursday the appointment of Tucker Kelly as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Xenon senior executive team.

Kelly is a proven executive who brings extensive strategic and commercial finance expertise, both in the U.S. and internationally, that will help the Company prepare for the anticipated commercialization of its lead candidate, azetukalner.

Azetukalner is currently being studied broadly in three Phase 3 programs for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar depression (BPD).

Kelly is a strategic leader with more than 25 years of experience driving corporate and financial strategy for U.S. and international life sciences companies.

Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., now a wholly owned subsidiary of Ono Pharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd.

Before joining Deciphera, Kelly also served as CFO of various public and private life sciences companies including AdvanDx, Inc., deCODE genetics, Inc., and Critical Therapeutics, Inc.

Prior to those roles, Kelly was a life sciences investment banker at Robertson Stephens and Canaccord Adams, and earlier in his career he was an attorney in the corporate and securities group of Foley Hoag LLP.

