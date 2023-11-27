News & Insights

Markets
XENE

Xenon Climbs On Positive Results For Proof-of-Concept Trial Of XEN1101 In Major Depressive Disorder

November 27, 2023 — 10:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced positive results from its phase 2 proof-of-concept X-Nova clinical trial of XEN1101 in major depressive disorder. Xenon said the study recorded clinically meaningful, dose-dependent drug activity and early onset of efficacy in depression.

The neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company further said the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluated the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of 10 mg and 20 mg of XEN1101 in 168 patients.

Currently, shares are at $31.79, up 9.37 percent from the previous close of $28.97 on a volume of 657,433.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XENE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.