Xenon Climbs On Positive Results For Proof-of-Concept Trial Of XEN1101 In Major Depressive Disorder

(RTTNews) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced positive results from its phase 2 proof-of-concept X-Nova clinical trial of XEN1101 in major depressive disorder. Xenon said the study recorded clinically meaningful, dose-dependent drug activity and early onset of efficacy in depression.

The neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company further said the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluated the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of 10 mg and 20 mg of XEN1101 in 168 patients.

Currently, shares are at $31.79, up 9.37 percent from the previous close of $28.97 on a volume of 657,433.

