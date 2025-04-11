Markets
XHR

Xenia Sells Fairmont Dallas For $111M To Refocus Portfolio And Avoid $80M Capex

April 11, 2025 — 06:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Friday has sold the 545-room Fairmont Dallas for $111 million, or approximately $203,670 per key, reflecting an 8.6x Hotel EBITDA multiple and a 10% cap rate for the 12 months ending February 2025—excluding an estimated $80 million in upcoming capital expenditures.

CEO Marcel Verbaas highlighted the sale as a strategic move to upgrade portfolio quality and avoid costly renovations amid anticipated disruption from the Dallas Convention Center redevelopment. Xenia originally acquired the hotel in 2011 for $69 million, achieving an 11.3% unlevered IRR despite pandemic-era challenges.

Proceeds will go toward corporate needs, potentially including debt reduction, acquisitions, or share repurchases.

On Friday, XHR closed at $9.79, up 0.41%, and is currently trading at $9.79 in after-hours, showing a modest 0.10% gain on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.