Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) closed the most recent trading day at $14.85, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust that owns hotels have appreciated by 1.15% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 3.74% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 2, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.41, signifying a 2.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $264.19 million, reflecting a 1.78% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.68 per share and a revenue of $1.06 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.09% and +3.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.27% higher. Xenia Hotels & Resorts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Xenia Hotels & Resorts is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.96. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.06 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

