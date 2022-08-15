Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. XHR recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.
The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.
XHR has rallied 18.6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests XHR could be on the verge of another move higher.
Once investors consider XHR's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.
Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on XHR for more gains in the near future.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.
This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Click to get this free report
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit
- The Most Frequently Asked Questions About The Stock Market In 2022
- Senate passes historic climate bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Drop Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Novavax Stock Falls After Cutting Revenue Guidance