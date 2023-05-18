Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.57%, the lowest has been 2.34%, and the highest has been 6.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=115).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xenia Hotels & Resorts. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XHR is 0.10%, a decrease of 13.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 108,531K shares. The put/call ratio of XHR is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.88% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is 15.96. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 28.88% from its latest reported closing price of 12.38.

The projected annual revenue for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is 1,056MM, a decrease of 0.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,461K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,595K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 86.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,439K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,362K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 5,629K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,752K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 1.04% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,101K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,185K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 21.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,493K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,489K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 35 hotels and resorts comprising 10,011 rooms across 15 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection.

