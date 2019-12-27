Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that XHR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.8, the dividend yield is 5.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XHR was $21.8, representing a -6.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.33 and a 32.28% increase over the 52 week low of $16.48.

XHR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and Marriott International (MAR). XHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports XHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.16%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XHR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.