Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Just Released Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Xenia Hotels & Resorts beat expectations with revenues of US$88m arriving 3.5% ahead of forecasts. The company also reported a statutory loss of US$0.50, 7.4% smaller than was expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:XHR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Xenia Hotels & Resorts' seven analysts is for revenues of US$564.8m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 53% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 15% from last year to US$1.23. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$549.6m and losses of US$1.22 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target held steady at US$20.38despite the upgrade to revenue forecasts and ongoing losses. The analysts seems to think the business is otherwise performing roughly in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Xenia Hotels & Resorts, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$23.00 and the most bearish at US$14.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Xenia Hotels & Resorts' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 76% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 4.2% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.4% per year. Not only are Xenia Hotels & Resorts' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Xenia Hotels & Resorts going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Xenia Hotels & Resorts you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.