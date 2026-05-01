Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $19.77 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $15.59 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $60.55 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $295.41 million from $288.93 million last year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.77 Mln. vs. $15.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $295.41 Mln vs. $288.93 Mln last year.

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