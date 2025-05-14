Xenia Hotels & Resorts Expands Share Buyback Authorization To $180 Mln, Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR), a real estate investment trust, Wednesday said its Board approved an additional $100 million share repurchase for the Company's outstanding common stock.

Including the new authorization, the company would have approximately $180 million remaining under its total share repurchase authorization as of May 13.

The company also announced second quarter cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on July 15 to shareholders on record June 30.

In the pre-market trading, Xenia Hotels & Resorts is 2.68% higher at $12.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.

