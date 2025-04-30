XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS Earnings Preview: Recent $XHR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS ($XHR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $278,138,446 and earnings of $0.06 per share.

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XHR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $16.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $17.0 on 02/18/2025

