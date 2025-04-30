Stocks
XHR

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS Earnings Preview: Recent $XHR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 30, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS ($XHR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $278,138,446 and earnings of $0.06 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $XHR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XHR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XHR forecast page.

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $16.0 on 03/24/2025
  • An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $17.0 on 02/18/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

XHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.