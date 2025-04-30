XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS Earnings Preview: Recent $XHR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS ($XHR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $278,138,446 and earnings of $0.06 per share.
XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,193,990 shares (+258.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,742,691
- MESIROW INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,075,515 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,982,152
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 936,970 shares (-59.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,923,374
- CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 736,337 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,941,967
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 623,762 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,269,103
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 614,141 shares (-32.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,126,135
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 520,015 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,727,422
XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XHR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025
XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $16.0 on 03/24/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $17.0 on 02/18/2025
