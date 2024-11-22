News & Insights

Xenia Hotellerie Confirms Director Independence

November 22, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

Xenia Hotellerie Solution S.P.A. Societa’ Benefit (IT:XHS) has released an update.

Xenia Hotellerie Solution, an Italian hospitality company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has confirmed the independence of its directors following a comprehensive evaluation. The company, known for its innovation and sustainability, operates through its hotel chain Phi Hotels and the B2B platform XENIAtoBOOK. With over three decades in the industry, Xenia is a significant player in Italy’s hospitality sector.

