Xenia Hotellerie Confirms Director Independence

Xenia Hotellerie Solution, an Italian hospitality company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has confirmed the independence of its directors following a comprehensive evaluation. The company, known for its innovation and sustainability, operates through its hotel chain Phi Hotels and the B2B platform XENIAtoBOOK. With over three decades in the industry, Xenia is a significant player in Italy’s hospitality sector.

