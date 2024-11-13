Xenetic reports Q3 EPS (28c) vs. (69c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $614,243 vs. $611,174 last year. “Over the course of the past quarter, we have continued to make progress advancing our DNase platform. Our focus is to leverage institutional partnerships to drive our development strategy, such as our recently announced agreement with Tokyo Medical University and extension of our agreement with The Scripps Research Institute, efficiently utilizing our capital while minimizing our non-program cash spend. We are encouraged by the preclinical data generated to date and remain focused on building a growing body of data and further developing our pipeline to build value in the near and long term,” commented James Parslow, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Xenetic (XBIO).

