Xenetic files $50M mixed securities shelf

The company may offer, issue and sell, from time to time, shares of its common stock, preferred stock, warrants, units, rights, depositary shares and debt securities which may consist of debentures, notes, or other types of debt, in one or more offerings with an aggregate offering price not to exceed $50M.

