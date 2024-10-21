News & Insights

Stocks

Xenetic files $50M mixed securities shelf

October 21, 2024 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company may offer, issue and sell, from time to time, shares of its common stock, preferred stock, warrants, units, rights, depositary shares and debt securities which may consist of debentures, notes, or other types of debt, in one or more offerings with an aggregate offering price not to exceed $50M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on XBIO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XBIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.