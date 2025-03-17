XENETIC BIOSCIENCES Earnings Preview: Recent $XBIO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

XENETIC BIOSCIENCES ($XBIO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $234,600 and earnings of -$0.20 per share.
XENETIC BIOSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of XENETIC BIOSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 15,859 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,277
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 13,380 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,386
- LGT GROUP FOUNDATION added 11,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,890
- SACHETTA, LLC removed 10,000 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,900
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 9,700 shares (+61.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,703
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,656 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,607
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 692 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,761
