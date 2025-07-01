$XENE stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XENE stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,021,530 of trading volume.

$XENE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $XENE:

$XENE insiders have traded $XENE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XENE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IAN MORTIMER (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $2,213,996 .

. STEVEN GANNON sold 3 shares for an estimated $91

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XENE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $XENE stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$XENE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XENE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XENE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XENE forecast page.

You can track data on $XENE on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.