$XENE stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XENE stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,021,530 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $XENE:
$XENE Insider Trading Activity
$XENE insiders have traded $XENE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XENE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- IAN MORTIMER (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $2,213,996.
- STEVEN GANNON sold 3 shares for an estimated $91
$XENE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $XENE stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 830,868 shares (+491.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,875,621
- FMR LLC added 762,209 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,572,111
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP added 650,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,807,500
- BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP removed 646,271 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,682,392
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 640,845 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,500,349
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 541,520 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,167,996
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 532,676 shares (-45.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,871,279
$XENE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XENE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025
