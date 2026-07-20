Xencor (XNCR) Soars 16.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Xencor (XNCR) shares soared 16.9% in the last trading session to close at $17.47. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 18.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Xencor's recent stock price appreciation appears to reflect growing investor optimism surrounding the progress of its wholly owned pipeline across oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology candidate, XmAb819, continues to advance in advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), with updated phase I data selected for a proffered oral presentation at the ESMO Congress 2026, supporting phase III dose selection and a planned pivotal study in 2027. Enrollment is also ongoing in additional ENPP3-positive tumor cohorts, while a new ccRCC sub-study is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026. In immunology, XmAb942 is progressing through a global phase IIb study in ulcerative colitis, with an interim analysis anticipated by year-end 2026. The company also plans to initiate first-in-human testing of XmAb412 in the third quarter of 2026, while plamotamab and XmAb657 continue to advance through early-stage clinical development for autoimmune diseases, with program updates expected in the second half of 2026.

This biotech developing antibodies for severe autoimmune/allergic diseases and cancer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.84 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -104.9%. Revenues are expected to be $9.97 million, down 77.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Xencor, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on XNCR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Xencor is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.6% higher at $4.12. AQST has returned -16.4% in the past month.

Aquestive Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.1. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +28.6%. Aquestive Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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