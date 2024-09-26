Xencor Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $31.0, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. The current average, unchanged from the previous average price target, holds steady.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Xencor among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $34.00 $31.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $32.00 $32.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00 Brian Cheng JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $27.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Xencor. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Xencor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Xencor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Xencor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Xencor: A Closer Look

Xencor Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It focuses on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases such with unmet medical needs. The company uses its XmAb technology platform to create antibody product candidates such as XmAb5871 and XmAb7195. It also has a few pre-clinical stage candidates in its portfolio such as XmAb14045, XmAb662 among others. It earns its revenue from research and development collaborations and licenses of its internally developed drug candidates.

Xencor: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Xencor faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -62.74% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -388.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -11.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xencor's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Xencor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

