Xencor sees 2024 year end cash $690M-$710M

Based on current operating plans, Xencor (XNCR) expects to end 2024 with between $690M and $710M in cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities, and to have cash to fund research and development programs and operations into 2028.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on XNCR:
- Xencor doses first subject in first-in-human study of XmAb942
- Is XNCR a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Xencor Board Member Dagmar Rosa-Bjorkeson to Step Down
- Xencor price target raised to $34 from $31 at RBC Capital
- Morning Movers: Designer Brands sinks following quarterly results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.