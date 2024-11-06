Xencor sees 2024 year end cash $690M-$710M

Based on current operating plans, Xencor (XNCR) expects to end 2024 with between $690M and $710M in cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities, and to have cash to fund research and development programs and operations into 2028.

