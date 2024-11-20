Xencor Reports Q3 2024 Earnings and Program Updates

Xencor Inc. ( (XNCR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Xencor Inc. presented to its investors.

Xencor, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing engineered antibodies primarily for cancer and other serious diseases, employing its proprietary XmAb technology. In its latest earnings report, Xencor highlighted recent clinical and business developments, including the advancement of new XmAb drug candidates for autoimmune diseases and a significant public offering that raised substantial capital. The company disclosed several key updates on its clinical-stage programs, such as the initiation of a Phase 1 study for XmAb942 and the progress of XmAb808 and XmAb819 in their respective studies. Financially, Xencor reported a decrease in third-quarter revenue compared to the previous year, primarily due to lower royalty and milestone revenues. Despite an increase in net loss, the company’s cash position remains strong, bolstered by proceeds from a recent public offering. Looking ahead, Xencor plans to continue focusing on leveraging its engineering strengths to maximize clinical success, with multiple promising programs in the pipeline and expectations of sustained financial stability into 2028.

