News & Insights

Stocks

Xencor Reports Q3 2024 Earnings and Program Updates

November 20, 2024 — 10:53 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xencor Inc. ( (XNCR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Xencor Inc. presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Xencor, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing engineered antibodies primarily for cancer and other serious diseases, employing its proprietary XmAb technology. In its latest earnings report, Xencor highlighted recent clinical and business developments, including the advancement of new XmAb drug candidates for autoimmune diseases and a significant public offering that raised substantial capital. The company disclosed several key updates on its clinical-stage programs, such as the initiation of a Phase 1 study for XmAb942 and the progress of XmAb808 and XmAb819 in their respective studies. Financially, Xencor reported a decrease in third-quarter revenue compared to the previous year, primarily due to lower royalty and milestone revenues. Despite an increase in net loss, the company’s cash position remains strong, bolstered by proceeds from a recent public offering. Looking ahead, Xencor plans to continue focusing on leveraging its engineering strengths to maximize clinical success, with multiple promising programs in the pipeline and expectations of sustained financial stability into 2028.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XNCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.