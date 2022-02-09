Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) insiders made a handsome profit after selling stock presently valued at US$34.57 apiece for US$41.53

Despite the fact that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) stock rose 3.2% last week, insiders who sold US$371k worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$41.53, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Xencor

The Senior VP & Chief Medical Officer, Allen Yang, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$134k worth of shares at a price of US$36.62 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$34.57. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Xencor insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:XNCR Insider Trading Volume February 9th 2022

Xencor Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Xencor. Specifically, Senior VP & Chief Medical Officer Allen Yang ditched US$134k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Xencor insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Xencor Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Xencor stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Xencor (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

