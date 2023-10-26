News & Insights

Markets
XNCR

Xencor CFO John Kuch To Retire In 2024

October 26, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Xencor, Inc. (XNCR), a bio-pharmaceutical company, announced on Thursday that its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, John Kuch plans to retire in March 2024 after a 23 year career with the company.

Kuch who has more than 40 years of experience in corporate finance will enter into a consulting agreement following a transition period.

The company is on a look out for a new finance chief.

On Wednesday, Xencor shares closed at $17.74, down 2.26% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XNCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.