Xencor CFO John Kuch To Retire In 2024

(RTTNews) - Xencor, Inc. (XNCR), a bio-pharmaceutical company, announced on Thursday that its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, John Kuch plans to retire in March 2024 after a 23 year career with the company.

Kuch who has more than 40 years of experience in corporate finance will enter into a consulting agreement following a transition period.

The company is on a look out for a new finance chief.

On Wednesday, Xencor shares closed at $17.74, down 2.26% on Nasdaq.

