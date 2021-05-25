Markets
Xencor, Bristol Myers Ink License Deal To Use Xtend XmAb Technology To Treat COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) announced Tuesday it has entered into a technology license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) under which Bristol Myers Squibb will have non-exclusive access to Xencor's Xtend Fc technology to extend the half-life of a novel antibody combination therapy that is intended to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus (SARS-CoV-2 mAb Duo) for treatment or prevention of COVID-19.

SARS-CoV-2 mAb Duo was discovered by researchers at The Rockefeller University and was subsequently licensed by Bristol Myers Squibb.

Phase 1 clinical evaluation to assess dosing and safety of the antibody combination is being conducted by investigators at Rockefeller University Hospital, while the initial Phase 2 and 3 studies are being planned as part of the NIH ACTIV-2 trial examining treatment of infected outpatients.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb will have sole responsibility for supporting and advancing the research, development, regulatory and commercial activities for SARS-CoV-2 mAb Duo. Xencor is eligible to receive royalties from net sales of products including these antibodies.

