Xencor Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XNCR

In trading on Friday, shares of Xencor, Inc (Symbol: XNCR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.41, changing hands as low as $26.72 per share. Xencor, Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XNCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XNCR's low point in its 52 week range is $19.355 per share, with $38.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.93.
