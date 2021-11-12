Xencor : Early-stage Studies On Vudalimab Suggest PD-1 And CTLA-4 Promise In Prostate Cancer

(RTTNews) - Xencor, in an updated on phase 1 Study of Vudalimab, PD-1 x CTLA-4 Bispecific Antibody, said data from early-stage studies suggested that PD-1 and CTLA-4 inhibition has promise in prostate cancer, an area with high unmet need and without much checkpoint use.

The company has observed vudalimab to be generally well tolerated, with lower rates of some types of immunotherapy-related adverse events, and to have encouraging clinical activity, Xencor said in a statement.

The company said it is now enrolling a phase 2 study of vudalimab for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, as a monotherapy or in combination, depending on molecular subtype.

In addition, the company is initiating a second Phase 2 study in patients with advanced pelvic tumors, including clinically defined high risk mCRPC and certain gynecologic malignancies.

