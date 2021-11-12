Markets
XNCR

Xencor : Early-stage Studies On Vudalimab Suggest PD-1 And CTLA-4 Promise In Prostate Cancer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Xencor, in an updated on phase 1 Study of Vudalimab, PD-1 x CTLA-4 Bispecific Antibody, said data from early-stage studies suggested that PD-1 and CTLA-4 inhibition has promise in prostate cancer, an area with high unmet need and without much checkpoint use.

The company has observed vudalimab to be generally well tolerated, with lower rates of some types of immunotherapy-related adverse events, and to have encouraging clinical activity, Xencor said in a statement.

The company said it is now enrolling a phase 2 study of vudalimab for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, as a monotherapy or in combination, depending on molecular subtype.

In addition, the company is initiating a second Phase 2 study in patients with advanced pelvic tumors, including clinically defined high risk mCRPC and certain gynecologic malignancies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XNCR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular