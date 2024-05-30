News & Insights

Xemoto Media Strengthens Team for Growth

Universal Proptech (TSE:UPI.H) has released an update.

Universal Proptech Inc.’s prospective acquisition, Xemoto Media Ltd., enhances its leadership team by appointing John Beresford as Chief Revenue Officer. Beresford, with a robust background in sales and technology including experience with companies like Socialpeeks and BlackBerry, is set to drive Xemoto’s corporate strategy and growth. This strategic hire reflects Xemoto’s commitment to expanding its influencer marketing platform and improving client engagement in complex industries.

