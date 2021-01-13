XELA Stock Alert: 9 Things to Know About Exela Technologies Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock is on the rise Wednesday despite a lack of news concerning the company.

Even without news, XELA is seeing heavy trading activity from investors today that’s boosting the stock higher. As of this writing, more than 138 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive increase over the stock’s daily average trading volume of 5.23 million shares.

With more investors checking out XELA stock, it only makes sense that they would want to be more read up on it. Luckily, we have a quick overview of the company below.

Exela Technologies is a business process automation company that handles transferring companies into the digital era.

It does this through its cloud software, as well as service from its more than 23,000 employees across 23 countries.

The company currently serves over 4,000 companies operating in 50 countries.

Its customers include more than 60% of Fortune 100 companies.

Exela Technologies products include Digital Now and Exela Smart Office.

The former is a collection of tools and services that assist companies in making the switch to digital.

Exela Smart Office is a suite of workplace technologies and services that help companies learn how automation can aid their employees and customers.

Exela Technologies was formed in 2017 with the merger of SourceHOV, Novitex Holdings, and Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2.

It’s lead by CEO Ron Cogburn, the former CEO of SourceHOV.

XELA stock was up 54.3% as of noon Wednesday.

