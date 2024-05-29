XD Inc. Proposes Key Corporate Amendments

XD, Inc. (HK:2400) has released an update.

XD Inc., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced proposed amendments to its memorandum and articles of association in accordance with new treasury shares provisions set to be effective from June 11, 2024. These changes are contingent on approval from the company’s shareholders during the upcoming annual general meeting. Shareholders can expect to receive detailed information and a circular regarding the amendments and meeting notice shortly.

