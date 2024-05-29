News & Insights

Stocks

XD Inc. Proposes Key Corporate Amendments

May 29, 2024 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

XD, Inc. (HK:2400) has released an update.

XD Inc., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced proposed amendments to its memorandum and articles of association in accordance with new treasury shares provisions set to be effective from June 11, 2024. These changes are contingent on approval from the company’s shareholders during the upcoming annual general meeting. Shareholders can expect to receive detailed information and a circular regarding the amendments and meeting notice shortly.

For further insights into HK:2400 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.