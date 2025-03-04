$XCUR stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XCUR stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,161,627 of trading volume.

$XCUR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $XCUR:

$XCUR insiders have traded $XCUR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XCUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CO., LTD. DGP purchased 237,223 shares for an estimated $711,669

$XCUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $XCUR stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

