$XCUR stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XCUR stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,161,627 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $XCUR:
$XCUR Insider Trading Activity
$XCUR insiders have traded $XCUR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XCUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CO., LTD. DGP purchased 237,223 shares for an estimated $711,669
$XCUR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $XCUR stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 11,304 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,224
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 8,019 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,825
- UBS GROUP AG removed 3,462 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,013
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 2,980 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,340
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 1,437 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,986
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,023 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,549
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 614 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,130
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
