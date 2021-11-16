US Markets

XCoal CEO sees coal in the energy mix for two to three decades

Mohi Narayan Reuters
Coal will remain in the energy mix for coming decades even as the world looks to decarbonise, the chief executive of U.S. based coal exporter XCoal Energy & Resources said on Tuesday.

"I think we're talking about two or three decades before we see any dramatic change in coal use in the energy space," Ernie Thrasher said at the FT Commodities Asia Summit.

