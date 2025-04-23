XCharge Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

XCharge filed its 2024 annual report with the SEC, accessible online, offering free copies to shareholders upon request.

XCHG Limited (XCharge), a leader in integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the SEC on April 23, 2025. The report, which includes the company's audited consolidated financial statements, is available on both the SEC's website and XCharge's investor relations website. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the report at no cost. Founded in 2015, XCharge specializes in DC fast chargers and related services, aiming to improve EV charging efficiency while promoting a sustainable energy future. Interested parties can find more information and contact details for investor inquiries on the company's website.

XCHG Limited filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, demonstrating transparency and compliance with SEC regulations.

The availability of a free hard copy of the annual report to shareholders and ADS holders underscores the company's commitment to maintaining open communication with its investors.

XCharge's position as a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions highlights its significance in the rapidly growing EV market and positions the company for future growth.

Full Release



HAMBURG, Germany, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCHG Limited (“XCharge” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: XCH), a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 23, 2025. The annual report, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at



https://www.sec.gov



and on XCharge's investor relations website at



https://investors.xcharge.com/



.





The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@xcharge.com or Investor Relations Department at XCHG Limited, XCharge Europe GmbH, Heselstücken 18, 22453 Hamburg, Germany.







About XCharge







XCharge (NASDAQ: XCH), founded in 2015, is a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions. The company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions, which primarily include DC fast chargers and advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers as well as their accompanying services. Through the combination of XCharge’s proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology and accompanying services, the Company enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working toward establishing a global green future that is critical to long-term growth and development.





For more information, please visit:



https://investors.xcharge.com/









For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







XCharge





IR Department





Email: ir@xcharge.com





Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





Jenny Cai





Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677





Email: XCharge@tpg-ir.com



