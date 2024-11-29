XChange TEC.INC regains Nasdaq compliance

XChange TEC.INC (XHG)announced that it has received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market dated November 26 stating that the company has regained compliance with the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share as set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

