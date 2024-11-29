XChange TEC.INC regains Nasdaq compliance

XChange TEC.INC (XHG)announced that it has received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market dated November 26 stating that the company has regained compliance with the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share as set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on XHG:
- XChange TEC.INC receives Nasdaq deficiency notice
- XChange TEC.INC Faces Nasdaq Listing Challenge
- XChange TEC.INC receives Nasdaq bid price deficiency notice
- XChange TEC.INC (ADR) trading halted, news pending
- XChange TEC.INC Announces ADS Ratio Change
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.