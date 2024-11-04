News & Insights

XChange TEC.INC Announces ADS Ratio Change

November 04, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

XChange TECINC (XHG) has released an update.

XChange TEC.INC has announced a change in the ratio of its American depositary shares (ADSs), which effectively acts as a one-for-twenty reverse ADS split. This move is expected to proportionally increase the ADS trading price on the Nasdaq Capital Market from November 8, 2024. Holders of ADSs must exchange their shares through The Bank of New York Mellon to comply with the new ratio.

