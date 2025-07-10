Markets
XCF Global Stock Surges After Announcing $1 Bln SAF Investment Plan, U.S. Growth, Global Push

July 10, 2025 — 09:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of XCF Global, Inc. (SAFX) jumped more than 141.33 percent in the pre-market trading after unveiling a plan to invest nearly $1 billion to build a network of synthetic aviation fuel or SAF production sites, grow its presence in the U.S., and support its global expansion strategy.

The shares are currently at 3.62, up 2.12 points or 141.33 percent on a volume of 1,003,186, which was closed on Wednesday at $1.50.

The growing global demand supports the company's decision to expand production both in the U.S. and internationally, positioning the company to serve markets where supportive policies, aviation needs, and climate goals align.

