Xcel (XEL) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Xcel Energy (XEL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.2%. Revenues are expected to be $3.97 billion, down 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Xcel metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenues- Electric and natural gas' stands at $4.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- Natural Gas' reaching $992.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenues- Other' at $28.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues- Electric' of $3.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.



Xcel shares have witnessed a change of -4.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), XEL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

