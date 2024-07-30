Xcel (XEL) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xcel Energy (XEL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.23 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Xcel metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Electric and natural gas' to reach $3.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues- Natural Gas' of $445.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- Other' to come in at $52.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +87% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- Electric' reaching $2.83 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Xcel have demonstrated returns of +10% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), XEL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

