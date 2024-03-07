Xcel Energy's Facility Involved In Causing Smokehouse Creek Fire In Texas; Stock Gains

News & Insights

March 07, 2024

(RTTNews) - Utilities company, Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), Thursday announced that its facility was involved in starting the Smokehouse creek fire in Texas region, but discarded claims that it had showed negligence in maintenance and operation of the infrastructure.

The company urged people who lost their property or livestock to file claim to Xcel Energy through its website.

According to the preliminary information by authorities, 47 occupied homes in Hemphill County and up to 17 occupied homes in Roberts County were destroyed by the Smokehouse Creek fire.

Further, Xcel stated that its facilities were not involved in Windy Deuce fire.

Currently, Xcel's stock is gaining 4.15 percent, to $50.45 on the Nasdaq.

