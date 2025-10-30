Xcel Energy (XTRA:NRN) Price Target Increased by 26.05% to 75.28

The average one-year price target for Xcel Energy (XTRA:NRN) has been revised to 75,28 € / share. This is an increase of 26.05% from the prior estimate of 59,72 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54,73 € to a high of 86,69 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.58% from the latest reported closing price of 68,70 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,014 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xcel Energy. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRN is 0.32%, an increase of 4.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.83% to 614,715K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 31,639K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,810K shares , representing an increase of 18.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRN by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 26,262K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,104K shares , representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRN by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,194K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,811K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRN by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 19,527K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,720K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRN by 81.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,544K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,787K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRN by 15.28% over the last quarter.

