Xcel Energy (XEL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 26, before market open. Xcel Energy’s earnings missed expectations by 1.67% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Xcel Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from its expanding customer base. The new natural gas and electric rates implemented during the first nine months are likely to have a positive impact on earnings.



Fourth-quarter results are likely to be adversely impacted by an increase in operating and maintenance expenses due to inflationary pressures and a rise in interest expenses.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 67 cents per share, indicating a 15.5% rise from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $3.5 billion, suggesting growth of 5.06% from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for XEL this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.

Xcel Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Xcel Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Xcel Energy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: Xcel Energy has an Earnings ESP of +2.99%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Xcel Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can also consider the following players from the same sector who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings this time around.



Dominion Energy, Inc. D is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8. D has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of Dominion Energy is $4.1 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 0.04%.



SJW Group SJW is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16. SJW has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of SJW Group is $2.49 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.4%.



Sempra Energy SRE is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 24. SRE has an Earnings ESP of +2.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of SRE Energy is $8.97 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.99%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sempra Energy (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SJW Group (SJW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.