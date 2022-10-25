Xcel Energy (XEL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27, before market open. Xcel Energy’s earnings were on par with expectations in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Xcel Energy’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from its expanding customer base. The new natural gas and electric rates implemented during the first nine months are likely to have a positive impact on earnings.



Third-quarter results are likely to be adversely impacted by an increase in operating and maintenance expenses and interest expense.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.20 per share, indicating a 6.2% rise from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales is pegged at $3.6 billion, suggesting growth of 3.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for XEL this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

Xcel Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Xcel Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Xcel Energy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: Xcel Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Xcel Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings this time around.



NextEra Energy NEE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Oct 28 before market open. NextEra Energy has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings per share is currently pegged at $2.89, reflecting year-over-year growth of 13.33%.



WEC Energy Group WEC is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. WEC has an Earnings ESP of +4.11% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of WEC Energy is $4.39 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 6.81%.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. PNW is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. PNW has an Earnings ESP of +1.65% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Pinnacle West Capital is $4.01 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 26.69%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.









