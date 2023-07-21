Xcel Energy (XEL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 27, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.7% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Xcel Energy’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the new electric and natural gas rates that became effective during the quarter. Similar to the first quarter, stable contribution from Electric Commercial & Industrial customers is expected to have benefited second-quarter earnings.



Improvements in productivity and efficiency, which are anticipated to lower operating and maintenance (O&M) costs, are likely to have had a positive impact on XEL’s performance. Owing to such initiatives, our Zacks model predicts a 18.8% and 2.5% decline in O&M and total operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xcel Energy’s earnings is pegged at 61 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $3.45 billion, indicating a 0.8% improvement year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XEL’s total operating revenues for the Electric unit is pegged at $3,006 million, indicating growth of 2.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for Natural Gas residential customers is pegged at $408 million, which is 67.7% of total revenues. The unit contributed 54% in the year-ago quarter.

Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xcel Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: XEL’s Earnings ESP is -25.74%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

