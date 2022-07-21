Xcel Energy (XEL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 earnings on Jul 28 before market open. Xcel Energy delivered an earnings surprise of 2.9% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

An expanding customer base is likely to boost second-quarter results. In addition, the approval for an interim rate increase for electric and natural gas customers is likely to have boosted revenues.



Second-quarter results are likely to be impacted by an increase in the operating and maintenance expenses by nearly 1%, driven by additional investments in technology and other customer initiatives.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share, indicating a 1.7% rise from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $3.2 billion, suggesting growth of 3% from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for XEL this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

Xcel Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Xcel Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Xcel Energy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: Xcel Energy has an Earnings ESP of -2.56%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Xcel Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in the upcoming releases.



NextEra Energy NEE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Jul 22 before market open. NextEra Energy has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. NEE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is projected at 9.3%.



American Electric Power AEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Jul 27 before market open. American Electric Power has an Earnings ESP of +6.77% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. AEP’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.2%.



FirstEnergy Corporation FE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Jul 27 after market close. FirstEnergy has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. FE’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.4%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

