Xcel Energy (XEL) to Redeem 2.4% Senior Notes Worth $400M



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL announces plans to redeem all its outstanding 2.4% senior notes worth $400 million due Mar 15, 2021. The company submitted a notice to its trustee to redeem these notes on Feb 16, 2021.



The outstanding principal amount along with the accrued and unpaid interest until the redemption date will add up to the redemption price.

Debt Management

The company’s long-term debt amounted to $19,960 million as of Sep 30, 2020, increasing 14.7% from $17,407 million at 2019 end. This figure seems huge when compared to the utility’s cash and cash equivalents of $885 million. Also, its current total debt-to-total capital is 60.2%, comparing unfavorably with the industry average of 55.8%.



However, it has liquidity worth $3.5 billion, which is sufficient to meet its near-term obligations. Also, its times interest earned ratio was 2.83 in the third quarter of 2020, marginally up from 2.82 in the second quarter. Notably, a greater than 1 ratio indicates that the company will not face problems in servicing its short-term debt obligations.



Total interest charges and financing costs in the first nine months of 2020 rose 8% from the prior-year figure to $595 million. Previous to this, in October 2020 too, Xcel Energy had submitted a redemption notice to the trustee to redeem all its outstanding 2.60% senior notes worth $300 million due Mar 15, 2022.Thus, redemption of debts will allow it to lower its capital-servicing expenses and boost its margins.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Currently, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past year, shares of the company have gained 6.5% against the industry’s fall of 8.3%.

Stocks to Consider

A few better-ranked utilities are Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW, DTE Energy Company DTE and CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP, all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of Pinnacle West Capital, DTE Energy and CenterPoint Energy is pegged at 3.59%, 5.67% and 5%, respectively.



Pinnacle West Capital, DTE Energy and CenterPoint Energy delivered a respective earnings surprise of 27.15%, 10.35% and 13.22%, on average, in the last four quarters.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



DTE Energy Company (DTE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.