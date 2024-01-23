Xcel Energy (XEL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Xcel Energy XEL is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Jan 25 before market open. This power management company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 3.15% in the last quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

Xcel Energy is likely to have added more electric and natural gas customers during the fourth quarter, which resulted in more demand for natural gas, boosting earnings. New electric rates effective at PSCo Colorado Electric and at SPS New Mexico are likely to have boosted earnings in the fourth quarter.



Improved managerial decisions are anticipated to lower operating and maintenance expenses, which are likely to have a positive impact on Xcel Energy, while decreasing depreciation and interest expenses could have a positive impact on earnings.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xcel Energy’s earnings is pegged at 85 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 23.19%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales stands at $3.97 billion, suggesting a decline of 1.94% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xcel Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you will see below.

Xcel Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Xcel Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Xcel Energy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: Xcel has an Earnings ESP of -2.12%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Xcel carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



NextEra Energy NEE is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Jan 25 before market open. It currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



IDACOR P IDA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2 presently.



NiSource NI is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



