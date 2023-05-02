Xcel Energy (XEL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.05, changing hands as low as $68.74 per share. Xcel Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XEL's low point in its 52 week range is $56.89 per share, with $77.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.65. The XEL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
